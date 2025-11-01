'Job Charnock and the Potter's Boy': Intertwining political intrigue, war, personal struggles

New Delhi, Nov 1 (PTI) A new novel set against the backdrop of 17th-century Bengal focusses on the tumultuous years between 1686 and 1690, intertwining political intrigue, war, and personal struggles.

"Job Charnock and the Potter's Boy" explores the grand ambitions of Job Charnock, a key figure in British colonial expansion, alongside the deeply personal journey of Jadu, a potter's son whose life is irrevocably altered by the forces of empire and trade.

The narrative unfolds during the reign of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, a time of economic instability and military distractions.

The Mughal empire, once mighty, is besieged by internal decay and European mercantile ambition. The English, Dutch, French, and Portuguese traders circle Bengal, eager to exploit its wealth and political vulnerabilities.

Against this volatile political backdrop, Hugli emerges as a thriving hub of commerce and intrigue - a small territory teeming with ambition and greed.

The novel, published by Niyogi Books, does not simply recount history but breathes life into it, presenting the struggles, ambitions, and rivalries from the perspectives of ordinary people.

The depiction of Shaista Khan, the Nawab of Bengal, and his calculated manoeuvring with European traders adds layers of complexity to the narrative. The contrast between the British insistence on fortification and the Nawab's cautious diplomacy serves as a dramatic focal point.

At its heart, the novel charts Jadu's transformation from an ordinary boy to an individual deeply entwined with the mechanisms of empire. Initially, Jadu is simply a potter's son, unaware of the greater forces shaping his world. The catastrophic fire that kills his parents, deliberately set by the British in pursuit of political gains, sets his life on an entirely different course.

Jadu's relationships become the cornerstone of his journey - first with Ilyas, his father's close friend and a secretive groom-spy in the service of the Nawab, and later with D'Mello, a half-Portuguese, half-Bengali sailor.

Under D'Mello's guidance, Jadu learns the ways of seafaring and English - a skill that will prove vital in his future. His interactions with Charnock add another dimension to his transformation, as he struggles with conflicting emotions - resentment over Charnock's role in the destruction of his family, but also a growing admiration for the man's ambition and foresight.

The river Hugli (as is spelt in the novel) emerges as a powerful motif throughout. It represents movement and transition, serving as both a witness and a carrier of history. The detailed descriptions of boats and ships underscore the significance of trade and travel in shaping destinies. PTI ZMN ZMN RB RB