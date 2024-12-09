Job racket busted in Odisha’s Ganjam, 3 held

Berhampur (Odisha), Dec 9 (PTI) The Odisha Police on Monday busted a job racket in Ganjam district and arrested three members of a gang allegedly involved in it, an official said.

Advertisment

The accused reportedly duped at least 20 job aspirants in different districts, assuring them of employment in the government sector, he said.

A newly purchased car, a money counting machine, mobile phones, a fake appointment letter were among the items seized from their possession, SP (Berhampur) Saravana Vivek M said.

They collected Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh from each victim, amounting to around Rs 1 crore, he said.

Advertisment

“We are verifying their bank transactions, and also trying to ascertain if more people are involved in the racket,” the SP said.

This was the second job racket busted by police in Berhampur within a week. PTI CORR BBM RBT