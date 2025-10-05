Jobless man kills mother in Andhra Pradesh's Kadapa district

Kadapa (Andhra Pradesh), Oct 5 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly slit the throat of his mother, a government teacher, at their residence here in Kadapa district, said a police official on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Yashwant Kumar Reddy, killed his 50-year-old mother, U Lakshmi Devi, in the presence of his father, Vijay Bhaskar (55), said the official.

Reddy, who completed his BTech in Chennai and moved to Hyderabad in search of a job, had frequent arguments with his mother over his unemployment and financial dependence.

"Reddy slit the throat of his mother, who was a government teacher, at their residence in Proddatur town when she refused to give him money," the official told PTI.

According to police, Devi, who suffered from polio, used to send money regularly to her son, including paying Rs 10,000 monthly rent for his flat in Hyderabad. When she asked him to return to their village, he refused.

Police said Reddy travelled from Hyderabad to Proddatur on Sunday carrying a vegetable knife with the intention of killing his mother. The couple reportedly struggled to defend themselves during the attack.

The accused was taken into custody and a case was registered under BNS Section 103(1). PTI MS GDK KH