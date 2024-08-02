Jobless MCA degree holder threatens to blow up Kendriya Vidyalaya in Indore; arrested

Indore, Aug 2 (PTI) A man with master's degree in computer applications threatened to bomb the Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) in Indore on Independence Day after failing to get a job in the school, a police official said on Friday.

The man, Chetan Soni (30), was arrested on Friday, days after he allegedly sent a bomb threat email to the school, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hitika Vasal told reporters.

Soni, who holds a Master of Computer Applications (MCA) degree, had applied for the post of technician in the Kendriya Vidyalaya, a central government run school, but could not get selected.

The official said Soni completed his studies in 2015, but despite making several attempts, he remained jobless, which left him frustrated.

"In frustration over not getting the job, he had threatened the principal of the Kendriya Vidyalaya located on the IIT campus through an e-mail last month that the educational institution would be blown up with a bomb on August 15," Vasal said.

Police tracked down and nabbed Soni after school authorities lodged a complaint.

The SP said the police were conducting a detailed investigation into the case.