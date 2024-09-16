Jobs for youth holding laptops and tricolour; jail for stone-pelters in J-K: Amit Shah

Chanderkote (J&K), Sept 16 (PTI) Slamming the opposition parties in Jammu and Kashmir for "promising to release terrorists and stone-pelters", Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the Narendra Modi-led government will send them to jail and provide jobs to the youth holding laptops and the tricolour in their hands.

"The Modi government will provide jobs to those who come with laptops and the tricolour in their hands while those who hold guns, will be sent to jail," Shah said.

The home minister also attacked the National Conference (NC) and the PDP for advocating dialogue with Pakistan and resuming cross-border trade, saying it would not happen unless terrorism is completely finished.

Referring to the BJP's manifesto for Jammu and Kashmir polls, he said a white paper will be issued after the three-phased elections to ensure accountability for more than 40,000 people who lost their lives to terrorism over the past 35 years in the Union Territory.

Shah was addressing an election rally here in the Ramban district in support of party candidates -- Rakesh Singh Thakur (Ramban) and Mohammad Saleem Bhat (Banihal) -- on the last day of campaigning. PTI TAS TAS MNK MNK