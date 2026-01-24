Jobs for youths at 'Rozgar Mela' will contribute to India’s self-reliance, development: Minister

Patna, Jan 24 (PTI) Union minister Rajeev Ranjan Singh on Saturday said the appointment of youths for various government jobs, as part of the ‘Rozgar Mela’, will contribute to self-reliance and development of the country.

Singh was addressing a gathering at Urja Auditorium here, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 18th edition of ‘Rozgar Mela’ through video conferencing.

At the event, held simultaneously at 45 locations across the country including Patna, a total of 61,000 youths were given appointment letters, of which 447 were from Bihar.

“Seeing the happiness on the faces of the youths present here, I feel immense satisfaction that PM Modi’s resolution of making a self-reliant and developed India is manifesting on the ground,” said the minister, also known as Lalan Singh.

He asserted that the Centre is running various employment schemes like Startup India, which will enable a “chain” of employment generation.

“Numerous facilities, including loans and financial assistance, are being provided to startups and MSMEs by the Union government, as the PM believes that empowered youth are the foundation of a strong nation,” said the Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

Speaking to PTI Video, Rubi Kumari Chaudhary, who received the appointment letter for nursing officer at AIIMS-Patna, said, “This is no less than a dream for me to receive the letter from the cabinet minister. And, despite his busy schedule, PM Modi inspired us all (through video-conferencing).” Master Harsh Raj, who secured appointment as Group-D CISF constable, added, “This initiative of the government to provide employment and create more vacancies will help us serve the nation. This is a very happy moment for us.” PTI SUK RBT