Jobs, IT my brands, unlike ganja for Jagan Mohan Reddy: TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu

Amudalavalasa (Andhra Pradesh), Apr 23 (PTI) TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday claimed his brands are IT and jobs while that of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy are "ganja and drugs".

Advertisment

Naidu, the leader of opposition in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, made the remarks during a public meeting at Amudalavalasa in Srikakulam district as part of his Prajagalam election campaign tour.

"Ganja (marijuana) and drugs are the brands of the chief minister while my brands are Information Technology (IT), DSC (teacher recruitment) and the Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission," the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief said.

Naidu also said people of the state are ready to suppress the "arrogance" of Reddy and claimed that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) chief is corrupt and does not know administration.

Advertisment

He claimed that the BJP, Janasena and the TDP coalition in Andhra Pradesh as part the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) came out in the interest of the state.

During the meeting, the former chief minister promised measures to supply water to every acre of land by linking the Pennar and the Vamsadhara rivers and added an action plan for it was formulated.

Earlier at Pathapatnam, Naidu promised to rescind the Land Titling Act if his coalition government assumes power in Andhra Pradesh.

Advertisment

He alleged that if the law comes into force, there will be no security for the common people's land.

Naidu also vowed to complete the pending work of the Polavaram project with the Centre's cooperation.

Elections for the 175-member assembly and the 25 Lok Sabha seats in Andhra Pradesh will be held simultaneously on May 13. The votes will be counted on June 4. PTI STH SZM