Jobs scam: Bengal minister Sujit Bose's properties among 7 Kolkata locations raided by ED

Kolkata, Oct 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday conducted search operations at seven locations in Kolkata, including properties linked to West Bengal minister Sujit Bose, in connection with its probe into the alleged irregularities in the recruitment at a municipality, a senior official said.

The ED teams raided the minister's residence-cum-office in Salt Lake, a councillor's house in Nagerbazar area, and houses of former officials of the South Dum Dum Municipality, he said.

Raids were also underway at a house in Thanthania Kalibari area in central Kolkata, and also at a lawyer's residence in New Alipore in the southern part of the city, the official said.

"Today's raids are aimed at collecting documents linked to the corruption charges. The office of the minister was not originally on our list," the ED official told PTI, adding that the raids were still going on.

"So far, we have seized several OMR sheets from the minister's office," he said.

He said the ED officers were also talking to the manager of a restaurant in the Salt Lake area, which is allegedly owned by the minister.

"The name of the restaurant surfaced in our probe. We are talking to the owner and checking the bank details to find out whether some suspicious transactions were done or not," he said.

The central agency had earlier conducted a raid at Bose's residence and questioned him for over 12 hours in connection with the same case in January 2024.