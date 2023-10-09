Jobs, TSPSC paper leak, BRS govt performance likely to take centrestage in Telangana assembly polls

Hyderabad: The leak of question papers of the Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC), allegations against BRS MLC Kavitha in the Delhi excise policy case and the complaints over BRS government's 'Dharani' land records portal may become key campaign issues in the November 30 Telangana Assembly polls, besides the alleged failures of the state government.

The BRS, on its part, would stick to highlighting its 'Telangana model' of development and welfare in a big way to convince the electors to vote for it.

Lack of jobs is a key issue in Telangana as the youth had fought for statehood with the hope of securing jobs in the new state.

The Congress and BJP contend that the BRS government has failed in its "promise of providing a job to every household". They assert the government let down the state's youth by not taking up recruitment adequately during its tenure.

They also hold the government responsible for the leak of question papers of recruitment tests conducted by the TSPSC.

The question paper leak had rocked the state with the Congress and BJP holding a series of protests against the BRS government during March and April this year.

The two opposition parties also slam the BRS government for not implementing its election promise of providing an unemployment dole.

What's more, the Congress has alleged there is a tacit understanding between the BRS and BJP with regard to allegations against the ruling party MLC and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's daughter K Kavitha in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Kavitha was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate, and this became a weapon with which the Congress and BJP attacked the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS.

In addition, the BRS government has come under severe flak from the Congress and BJP over the integrated land records management system 'Dharani'.

The poor implementation of 'Dharani' is also expected to figure prominently during the opposition parties' election campaigns.

The Congress has alleged corruption, irregularities and failures with regard to 'Dharani'. The land records of a large number of families of small and marginal farmers have not been brought into the online system, Congress leaders have claimed.

Other issues that the opposition parties in Telangana are likely to target the BRS government on are its promises to build double-bedroom houses for the poor and provide a "job to every household" and ensure the welfare of Dalits.

Congress and BJP aver that fewer double-bedroom houses were built for the poor by the BRS government during its tenure than the number of applicants.

Congress sources alleged that 'Dalit Bandhu', the flagship Dalit welfare scheme of the BRS, has not benefited many on the ground.

BJP sources pointed out that the BRS government's failure to distribute three acres of land to Dalits as promised would also be a campaign issue.

BJP would question the BRS as to how it can seek votes when it has not implemented the promises it had made to people, a BJP leader said.

Recently, the Congress announced six poll 'guarantees' for the Telangana elections at a public meeting attended here by top leader Sonia Gandhi and other senior party leaders, which the party aims to take to voters at the grassroots. A similar set of promises had returned the party to the ruling saddle in neighbouring Karnataka with a resounding win against the BJP in May this year.

BJP would also question the Congress on its poll 'guarantees'. "Where are the funds? You (Congress) have to tell people how you are going to implement," a BJP leader said.

The state's financial situation is already in doldrums because of the BRS government's mismanagement, he alleged.

'Family rule' of CM KCR is another campaign issue that the BJP and Congress would bring up during campaigning.

BRS president and CM Rao asserts Telangana is number one in the country in terms of per capita income. Party leaders often cite Mission Bhagiratha, the scheme to supply piped drinking water, to showcase the progress achieved during its government.

The state government has said that under the initiative, a brainchild of CM KCR, piped drinking water is being supplied to every household.

The hike in social security pensions, the 'Rythu Bandhu' investment support scheme and 'Rythu Bima' life insurance scheme for farmers, the marriage assistance scheme of 'Kalyana Lakshmi' and 'Shadi Mubarak' and the 24x7 free power supply to farm sector are some of the schemes the BRS would highlight during its canvassing of votes.

The ruling party has been extremely critical of the BJP, and the NDA government at the Centre, for its alleged communal politics and for not implementing the promises made to Telangana in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act.

Pointing out that Telangana tops the country in terms of per capita income, paddy production and per capita power consumption, BRS leader Sravan Dasoju said the seeds of development that have been sown by CM KCR should be stabilised and reinforced.

KCR should become the chief minister again for this purpose, he said.

No leader is even comparable with KCR in terms of understanding Telangana, Dasoju added.