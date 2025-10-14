Jodhpur-bound private bus carrying 57 passengers catches fire, 10 injured

Jaisalmer, Oct 14 (PTI) About 10 passengers travelling in a private bus were injured after the vehicle caught fire on Tuesday on the Jaisalmer-Jodhpur Highway, police said.

The bus carrying 57 passengers left Jaisalmer at around 3 pm. On the highway, smoke began emerging from the rear portion of the vehicle. The driver stopped the bus along the roadside, but within moments, the flames engulfed the bus, they said.

Residents and passersby rushed to the spot and helped in rescue efforts. Fire tenders and the police were informed, and the injured passengers were taken to Jawahar Hospital in Jaisalmer for treatment.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

The Jaisalmer district administration said it promptly began relief and rescue operations after receiving information about the incident.

District Collector Pratap Singh directed officials to ensure immediate medical care for the injured.