Jodhpur courtroom's roof collapses during 2-day break; no one hurt

Jodhpur, Aug 11 (PTI) The roof of a courtroom in the Old High Court building here was found to have collapsed when the staff opened it for business Monday morning.

No one was hurt as the NDPS Court chamber's roof is believed to have collapsed sometime during the night.

The courtroom was reopened after a two-day break.

The glass of a tea table and several furniture items were partly damaged.

Heavy chunks of dry cement and gravel, and the broken bits from the false ceiling, were found strewn on the floor.

The event has prompted authorities to check on other parts of the building.

In a similar incident, in Barmer, a strip of the roof and plaster in the Revenue Department branch of the Barmer Collectorate crumbled and fell.

At the time of the incident, five people were present in the branch. All but the lawyer escaped unhurt, who suffered a wound on his finger.

ADM Rajendra Singh Chandawat said that the roof was old and had weakened due to the rains.

"We will have it repaired. A committee will be formed under the chairmanship of the Collector to inspect the entire Collectorate premises," he said.

The administrative and PWD staff rushed to the spot and ordered the branch to be closed for repair. PTI COR VN VN