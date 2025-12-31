Jodhpur: Driver sets e-rickshaw ablaze outside showroom over unresolved battery issue

Jodhpur, Dec 31 (PTI) An e-rickshaw driver in Rajasthan's Jodhpur set his vehicle on fire outside a Bajaj showroom allegedly after being upset over an unresolved battery issue.

The incident took place on Monday. The driver, Mohan, poured petrol on the vehicle and set it on fire. He also recorded a video of the incident which has since gone viral on social media.

He said that the auto had a battery-related problem which was not solved despite repeated complaints. Therefore, he decided to burn the vehicle in protest.

Panic spread among the passers-by, though no major accident occurred.

Harish Bhandari, in-charge of the Bajaj showroom, said the e-rickshaw had no major problem and had already been driven up to 60 km.

"He has been pressuring us for the past 15 days to replace the vehicle, claiming low range. We had checked it and it delivers the expected range," he said.