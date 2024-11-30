Jodhpur Jhal wetland in UP's Mathura being developed as bird sanctuary

Mathura (UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Jodhpur Jhal, a wetland spread over 64 hectares in the Koh village of Mathura's Farah block, is being transformed into a bird sanctuary, officials said.

Located just eight kilometres from the Sur Sarovar Bird Sanctuary in Agra and 35 kilometres from the Keoladeo National Park in Bharatpur, the wetland is expected to become a significant attraction for bird watchers and tourists, they said.

Shailjakant Mishra, vice-chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad, visited the site on Friday to review its development.

Mishra inspected the ongoing constructions and offered suggestions for improvements based on feedback from environment and bird experts.

He also emphasised the need to expedite the work to make the site a key ecotourism destination.

According to Vikas Parishad CEO Shyam Bahadur Singh and environment advisor Mukesh Sharma, the wetland had become a favoured spot for both domestic and migratory birds.

Efforts are being made to develop Jodhpur Jhal as a bird sanctuary to attract tourists visiting Mathura and Agra, they said.

Singh said, "The sanctuary is being preserved through the protection of water channels, such as Sikandra and Terminal Rajwah, and measures are underway to create an ecosystem suitable for migratory birds." "Natural habitats are being developed and dense forests will be planted to support bird breeding and ensure their safety. Construction work is expected to be completed by February, after which a green corridor will be established," he added.

The sanctuary will feature seven water bodies, 13 islands, and a 2,200-metre nature trail with 13 huts for visitors to rest.

Ecotourism facilities such as watchtowers, a biodiversity study centre, seminar halls, parking spaces, canteens, and toilets are also being developed, the officials said.

Local youngsters are being trained as nature guides to provide visitors with a richer experience. The project is being executed with a budget of Rs 8.66 crore, they added.

Dr Krishna Pratap Singh, a bird expert from the Biodiversity Research and Development Society, Agra, said studies conducted between 2019 and 2021 identified 181 bird species at the wetland, including 132 resident, 33 migratory, and 12 resident-migratory species.

"These include prominent migratory birds such as the greater flamingo, northern shoveler, bar-headed goose, pied avocet, and red-crested pochard, as well as resident species such as the sarus crane, black-breasted weaver, Indian roller, and green bee-eater," he said.

The wetland is home to several endangered and threatened bird species, as classified by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The sanctuary aims to provide a safe habitat for these birds and promote their conservation and breeding, he added.

"Once completed, Jodhpur Jhal is expected to enhance ecotourism in the region, attracting nature enthusiasts, researchers and photographers while contributing to the conservation of bird species and their habitats," the bird expert said. PTI COR KIS SZM SZM