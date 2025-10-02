Jodhpur man held for Mumbai temple theft; silver ornaments, 'shivling' recovered

Mumbai, Oct 1 (PTI) Police have arrested a 24-year-old native of Rajasthan in connection with the theft at a Mumbai temple and recovered the stolen items, including silver ornaments, which he had allegedly buried, an official said on Wednesday.

According to the LT Marg police station official, the theft took place at a temple located in Mangaldas Market, from where around three kg of silver ornaments and a silver 'shivling' worth nearly Rs 3 lakh were stolen a few days ago.

During investigation, a Mumbai police team zeroed in on one Kapil Brijmohan Soni, a resident of Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and nabbed him from his residence in connection with the crime. The team later produced Soni before a local court and secured his transit remand, said the official.

All stolen items were recovered from him, he said.

During interrogation, Soni allegedly confessed to being involved in multiple thefts across Mumbai, he said.

Investigators revealed the accused's call detail records (CDR) placed him in areas such as VP Road, Juhu, Andheri, DN Nagar, and Bhoiwada -- all in Mumbai. Police are now probing his possible involvement in temple thefts reported from these localities, he added. PTI ZA RSY