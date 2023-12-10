Jodhpur school owner threatened over forcibly shot 'explicit videos', woman among 2 arrested

Jodhpur, Dec 10 (PTI) Two persons, including a woman, were arrested in a honey trap case in Jodhpur on Sunday in which they allegedly forcibly shot “explicit videos” of a man, and threatened to make them "viral" if he did not pay them Rs 1 crore, officials said.

The accused allegedly physically assaulted the victim, an owner of a school, stripped him of all his clothes and made over 25 explicit videos with him on December 7, they said.

Anita Bishnoi, the accused, invited the man to her house when he had gone to attend a wedding being held in the woman’s neighbourhood, according to the complaint filed by the victim’s brother.

“When he went into her house after attending the wedding, she and her accomplices physically assaulted him, stripped him of all his clothes, made over 25 explicit videos with him and demanded Rs 1 crore from him in two equal parts,” the complaint said.

The accused forced him to admit on video that he was in love with the woman and had gone there of his own free will, it said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said that Bishnoi and one co-accused have been arrested and further investigation has been initiated to identify the rest. Police recovered opium from the Bishnoi’s house during a search, she said.

After shooting videos at Bishnoi’s house, the accused forced the man into a car and drove in Mandore and Kaylana areas, police said.

The accused released the victim in the morning, asking him to bring the money soon, they said.

Police found during investigation that the woman had already called her accomplices before inviting the victim to her house, they added. PTI COR SKY SKY