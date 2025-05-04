John Brittas named CPI(M) parliamentary party leader in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, May 4 (PTI) The CPI(M) has appointed John Brittas as parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha, it said in a statement on Sunday.

Brittas, who was deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha, was appointed to the post by the central leadership of the CPI(M) after Bikas Ranjan Bhattacharya relinquished his position.

The MP from Kerala is a member of the Standing Committee on External Affairs, Committee on Public Undertakings and the Advisory Committee on the Department of IT. PTI AO AO SZM SZM