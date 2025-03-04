John Cockerill firms up JV with Indian firm to produce turrets for India's light tank programme

New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) European defence major John Cockerill and Indian firm Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Ltd on Tuesday firmed up a joint venture to produce turrets for the Indian Army's Zorawar light tank programme.

Officials of Belgium-headquartered John Cockerill said the joint venture (JV) would explore the export market for the turrets besides supplying components to the Indian Army.

India is developing the Zorawar tank, a highly versatile platform, to boost the Army's combat capabilities along the contested frontier with China.

The Army is looking at deploying over 350 light tanks, mostly in the mountainous border areas, and the number may go up subsequently.

A turret is a rotating heavily armoured structure on a tank connecting the gun to the hull. The JV will focus on manufacturing, assembling, and commissioning turrets for the Indian Army's light tank programme, a critical initiative aimed at enhancing India's defence capabilities in extreme and challenging terrains, the two companies said.

The JV is also eyeing to manufacture turrets for export markets.

It will be for the first time that John Cockerill will produce turrets in a country outside of Europe.

The joint venture will harness John Cockerill's global expertise in advanced weapon systems and Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Ltd's (EPHL) extensive local knowledge to provide world-class defence solutions tailored to the specific needs of the Indian armed forces, they said.

"John Cockerill is a partner to India in making the country a manufacturing hub for the world," Chief Executive Officer of John Cockerill Defense, Thierry Renaudin, said.

"Our joint venture with Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics Pvt Ltd highlights our unwavering commitment to supporting India's defence modernisation and self-reliance goals," he said.

Renaudin also said the partnership will provide India with powerful and customised defence solutions.

Vivek Bhide, Regional President, India, and Group Transformation Officer of John Cockerill, added: "The defence sector is critical to the security of the nation. Therefore, it is important to encourage and develop India's defence manufacturing capabilities." The JV aims to equip India's armed forces with advanced defence solutions for diverse and challenging combat environments, he said.

"Importantly, it also answers the 'Make in India' call in a sector where India is working to embellish its global credentials," Bhide added.

Ingrid Rasquinha, Joint Managing Director at Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd, said her company is deeply committed to India's defence modernisation goals.

"This JV strengthens our long-standing commitment to 'Make in India' and ensures that world-class defence solutions are manufactured domestically for the Indian armed forces," she said.

"By leveraging John Cockerill's advanced technology and our local industrial expertise and capabilities in all core technologies, we are committed to driving innovation, localisation, and world-class manufacturing for the Indian armed forces," she added.

The joint venture is set to initially supply a total of 59 turrets for the light tank programme.

Neither John Cockerill nor Electro Pneumatics and Hydraulics (India) Pvt Ltd spoke about the investments the two sides are making in the joint venture.

Ashley Rasquinha, Joint Managing Director at EPHL, said the partnership is more than just a business agreement.

"Through this JV, we are poised to strengthen India's defence manufacturing credentials on the global stage," Rasquinha said. PTI MPB ARI