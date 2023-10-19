John Grisham returns with sequel of bestselling 'The Firm' after over three decades

New Delhi, Oct 19 (PTI) "The Exchange", a long-awaited sequel to celebrated American author John Grisham's first bestselling book "The Firm", will hit the stands in India on October 27, announced publishing house Hodder & Stoughton on Thursday.

Follow-up to Grisham's 1991 legal thriller, which catapulted his career to one of the world's favourite storytellers, "The Exchange" promises to take readers on a roller-coaster journey across the globe -- from New York to London and Rome to Marrakech.

It marks the return of protagonist Mitch McDeere, who has cheated death and come out the other side. Fifteen years ago, he stole USD 10 million from the mob and disappeared. Now, with his enemies jailed or dead, he has fought his way to the top of the biggest law firm in the world, reads the synopsis of the book.

"Fifteen years later, and living in New York where Mitch is an international lawyer and a partner in a mega-firm. His work takes him across the globe, and not always to safe places.

"During a trip to Libya, his trusted associate is kidnapped and an execution is threatened unless an enormous ransom is paid. Only Mitch can facilitate the exchange. I hope readers have as much fun with the novel as I am writing it," said Grisham, 68, author in a statement.

Translated into 45 languages, ten of his books have been adapted to films, including "The Firm", "The Pelican Brief" and "A Time To Kill". His lone work of non-fiction, "The Innocent Man", was adapted into a six-part Netflix docuseries.

An avid sports fan, Grisham has also written novels about football, baseball, and in 2021, he published Sooley, a story set in the world of college basketball. PTI MG RDS RDS