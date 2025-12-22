Join hands to achieve developed India goal: Nadda tells BJP workers

Indore, Dec 22 (PTI) BJP president and Union minister JP Nadda on Monday called upon party workers to work hard and diligently to achieve the goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Nadda was welcomed at Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport in Indore at night by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, state BJP chief Hemant Khandelwal, and a large number of BJP workers.

In his brief address, Nadda praised the dedication of party workers.

"We are all engaged in taking the country and society forward with a common objective and a common ideology. Work hard and diligently with the resolve so that we can see a developed India in 2047," the BJP chief said.

He appealed to the party workers to support CM Yadav and Khandelwal for strengthening the party.

Officials said the Union Health and Family Welfare Minister will lay the foundation stone for medical colleges to be built on the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model at various places in the state on Tuesday.

An event has been organised in Dhar for this purpose. PTI HWP MAS NSK