Join TVK's alliance, Vijay will give power, says actor's father Chandrasekhar to Cong

Chennai, Jan 29 (PTI) Actor politician Vijay’s father S A Chandrasekhar has appealed to the Congress to forge poll ties with his son’s TVK to get back its old glory in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters after participating at a marriage function in Tamil Nau's Tiruvarur on Wednesday, Chandrasekhar opined that TVK was considering extending support to the Congress in the upcoming Assembly election.

"Congress has a history and a legacy… Vijay is ready to give them support and get them back to their old glory. It is up to Congress to take this opportunity," he said. PTI JSP JSP KH