Joined Rahul Gandhi's Nyay Yatra to be part of fight for justice: CPI(M)

Kolkata, Feb 1 (PTI) Maintaining that the country is divided between justice and injustice, CPI(M) West Bengal secretary Mohammed Salim on Thursday said the Left party joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' to be part of its fight.

Claiming that TMC was eager to deboard the opposition INDIA bloc 'train', Salim said the CPI(M) would welcome any such move.

Joining the Nyay Yatra at Baharampur in Murshidabad district, the CPI(M) leader claimed that the country is at present divided between justice and injustice.

"We have come to join this fight against injustice," Salim said.

CPI(M) central committee member Sujan Chakraborty and other party leaders also joined the rally.

Claiming that the yatra has been facing obstacles while traversing through Assam and West Bengal, Salim said, "We condemn such obstacles as this is not our political culture." On the opposition INDIA bloc, of which the Congress, Left Front and TMC are constituents, he said a lot of people board a train from the originating station, but one cannot say who will continue to be part of the fight against the BJP and who deboard en route.

"Mamata Banerjee now wants to get down from the train and we welcome it," the CPI(M) leader said.

He claimed that Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was using the name of CPI(M) to hit out at the Congress.

"The Congress is a very big pan-India party, does CPI(M) have such strength? But still she is saying CPI(M) is controlling it," he said.

Banerjee had recently claimed that the CPI(M) was trying to control the opposition bloc's agenda and asserted that the TMC will fight it alone against the BJP in West Bengal.

He claimed that while the real fight is for jobs and farmers' problems, some parties are doing politics over religion.

Salim said that 2024 is a year of struggle for India to decide whether federal structure, secularism, parliamentary democracy will continue to remain in the country.

Claiming that battlelines have been drawn, Salim said, "We who believe in secularism and federal structure are on one side to save parliamentary democracy. On the other side, the BJP is using central agencies and corruption cases to increase the strength of the NDA. PTI AMR MNB