Joining JPC on bills to oust jailed CMs, ministers doesn't mean breaking away from Oppn: Sule

Mumbai, Oct 15 (PTI) NCP (SP) Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule on Wednesday said her party has decided to be part of the JPC on bills proposing the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 days, but it doesn't amount to breaking ranks with the Opposition.

Talking to reporters in Pune, Sule, the daughter of NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, said their party is opposed to the draft bills and will put forth its views before the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC).

"I got a call from (Union minister) Kiren Rijiju asking if our party will be part of the JPC on this bill. I discussed with Sharad Pawar Saheb and agreed," the NCP (SP) working president said.

"We are opposed to the bills and will voice our views in the committee. The Congress hasn't contacted us and there has been no discussion on whether to be part of the committee or not. The Congress hasn't contacted me, Pawar Saheb or any other person from our party regarding being associated with JPC on the bills. So there is no question of having any differences (on the issue with other Opposition parties)," she said.

Notably, the Congress and some other Opposition parties have decided not to be a part of the JPC on three bills that seek the removal of top government functionaries under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Aam Aadmi Party headed by Arvind Kejriwal had earlier declared that they will not be part of the committee.

On the last day of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had introduced three Bills in the Lok Sabha - the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill; the Constitution (One Hundred And Thirtieth Amendment) Bill; and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill.

The proposed laws call for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers under arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

The bills ignited fierce protest from the entire opposition, which claimed they were unconstitutional and aimed at targeting its leaders in power in different states.

The House sent the bills to a joint committee of Parliament for scrutiny. PTI MR GK