Joint CBI-Bengal Police SIT to probe into attack on ED officials: Cal HC

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday ordered formation of a joint special investigation team of CBI and West Bengal police to probe an attack on Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials at Sandeshkhali when they went to search the premises of TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh on January 5.

Justice Jay Sengupta directed that the probe will be monitored by it and the SIT will file a progress report of the investigation on February 12, the next date of hearing in the case.

One SP rank officer of CBI, the name of which agency was directed to give by Thursday, and Jaspreet Singh, SP of Islampur police district will jointly head the SIT, the court directed.

ED officials went to search the house of Shajahan Sheikh at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district in connection with their probe into the money trail in a ration distribution scam case in West Bengal, when they were attacked by a mob. PTI AMR NN