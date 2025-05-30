Joint commissioner in IT dept booked for attacking colleague in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 30 (PTI) Police on Friday registered a case against joint commissioner in the Income Tax Department Yogendra Mishra for allegedly attacking and injuring his colleague during an argument at the office, officials said.

The incident occurred around 3 pm on Thursday at the Income Tax office in the Hazratganj area. Deputy commissioner in the department, Gaurav Garg, was taken to the civil hospital for treatment, they said.

Based on Garg's complaint, a case was registered against Mishra at the Hazratganj police station in Lucknow under various sections of the BNS, including Sections 109(1) (attempt to murder) and 121(2) (voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt to deter public servant from his duty).

"No arrests have been made so far in this case," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central), Lucknow, Ashish Srivastava told PTI.

Giving his version of events, Mishra said in a series of posts on X that he was being forced to speak out publicly about the "extreme harassment, character assassination, and false police complaints" against him.

He alleged that he succeeded Garg in Kanpur in 2022 and reported serious lapses in tax investigations during his tenure. "This led to his animosity and a sustained vendetta against me, now weaponized through police & media," he claimed.

PTI reached out to Garg for his comments but he was not available.

Mishra alleged that it was Garg who verbally abused and assaulted him on Thursday in front of senior officers. "I did not retaliate, and the entire incident is captured on CCTV and witnessed by multiple senior officers," he said. PTI NAV MIN MIN