JPC report on Waqf Amendment Bill tabled in Lok Sabha amid opposition protests

New Delhi: The report of the Joint Committee on Waqf (Amendment) Bill was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Thursday with Home Minister Amit Shah asserting the BJP has no objection to the opposition's dissent notes being included without redaction, and asked the speaker decide according to procedures.

When panel chairman Jagdambika Pal rose to table the report, opposition members shouted slogans which were countered by thumping of benches by the treasury side. The opposition members then staged a walkout, raising slogans against Pal.

Amid noisy protests by the opposition, Shah said, "Some opposition members have objected to their dissent notes not annexed fully. I wish to request you on behalf of my party that whatever their objections you can attach the same to the report as per parliamentary practice as you feel appropriate".

"My party has no objection to it," he added.

The report of the joint committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill was submitted to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on January 30.

The panel had adopted by a majority vote its report that contained changes suggested by members of the ruling BJP, prompting the opposition to dub the exercise an attempt to destroy Waqf boards.

The Joint Committee of Parliament on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill adopted the report on the draft legislation by a 15-11 majority vote.