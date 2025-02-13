Joint committee to be formed for curriculum reform: Karnataka Minister M C Sudhakar

Bengaluru, Feb 13 (PTI) Karnataka Higher Education Minister M C Sudhakar on Thursday said that it is not "appropriate" for industries to "dictate changes" to the higher education curriculum based solely on their needs.

A joint committee comprising educationists and entrepreneurs will be constituted in this regard, he added.

He was speaking at a meeting held under his chairmanship with representatives from over 30 prestigious universities regarding the KWIN project at the Global Investors' Conference.

"It is not appropriate for industries to dictate changes to the higher education curriculum based solely on their needs. Students' education should be holistic aiming to develop multifaceted skills. This approach will ensure that youth are equipped to find employment in one field, even if not in another," he said.

"To this end, a joint committee consisting of educationists and entrepreneurs will be established to determine the next steps," Sudhakar added.

Addressing the university representatives, the minister stated, "The nature of learning and education cannot be altered based on the demands of a single sector. Such a move would limit the scope of education and create new challenges." Further he said, "We need to reshape holistic learning to meet the demands of the contemporary world".

"All our graduates should secure good jobs. We will consult with the central government and the UGC for overall improvements. It is crucial that our youth receive world-class education within our country," Sudhakar added.

He also noted that 70 per cent of students in Karnataka's universities come from outside the state.

He mentioned that well-equipped nurturing centers and testing facilities would be provided to support deep-tech startups and the R&D centers of large companies in KWIN City.

Large and Medium Industries Minister M B Patil, who was also present at the meeting said that the best universities in the world will be part of KWIN City, with agreements already signed with nine universities including St John's University and the University of Liverpool.

"Prestigious institutions such as the Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS) in Pilani and the World Horti Centre, a leader in horticulture, have also shown interest in the project. Discussions with these institutions are ongoing," Patil said.

The minister explained that universities from several countries have expressed interest in opening campuses in KWIN City.

With UGC regulations now allowing the top 500 universities to establish campuses in India, this presents a significant opportunity for Western universities to set up in KWIN City at a low cost.

"This initiative will give students hands-on experience in research and development," he added.

Meanwhile, Medical Education and Skill Development Minister Sharan Prakash Patil highlighted that the state has 70 medical colleges offering 11,000 undergraduate seats and 6,000 postgraduate seats.

"The goal is to position the state as a global hub for skill development in areas like artificial intelligence and eco-friendly energy," he said.

According to the state government, KWIN City (Karnataka World Innovation Network) will be a dedicated innovation zone for AI, space tech, quantum computing, and biotech. PTI AMP SSK KH