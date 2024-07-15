Joint efforts needed to make Rajasthan corruption-free, says Guv Kalraj Mishra

Jaipur, Jul 15 (PTI) Governor Kalraj Mishra calls for joint efforts to make Rajasthan a prosperous, rich and corruption-free state.

Addressing the foundation day of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Monday, Mishra said if corruption is being practised at any level, a complaint should be made immediately. The bureau should try to ensure that the accused does not escape, and concrete evidence should be collected.

The Governor said that the bureau should make a strategy that once someone is caught, they should legally not be spared.

Mishra said that public servants must maintain honesty in their roles. Only this can maintain the faith of the people in the government process. He said that this can also effectively ensure the creation of an equitable society.

He called upon the public servants to behave with integrity and ensure it at all levels.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Sudhash Pant said that the officers should make decisions immediately and also ensure their immediate implementation, which can prevent corruption to a large extent.

State Director General of Police Utkal Ranjan Sahoo said that anti-corruption offices are working effectively at almost all the district headquarters. He said that the officers working in government departments and vigilance branches should play their part in making the state corruption-free.

Anti-Corruption Bureau Director General Ravi Prakash Meharda said that corruption adversely affects the economy of the nation and the state. He said that after Maharashtra, the maximum anti-corruption action was taken in Rajasthan. PTI AG HIG HIG