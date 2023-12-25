Joint efforts needed to reach people through maximum use of technology: Gujarat CM

Gandhinagar, Dec 25 (PTI) Good governance in Gujarat has been realised by easy and quick delivery of services by working with a bottom-up approach and there is need for joint efforts from all to reach the people through maximum use of technology, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said here on Monday.

He was speaking at an event to mark Good Governance Day, which is celebrated nationwide on the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

On the occasion, Patel launched the updated website of the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), SWAGAT (State-Wide Attention on Grievances by Application of Technology) Online, and two new parameters of CM Dashboard.

"Good governance has been realised by easy and quick delivery of services to the people of the state. By working with a bottom-up approach, the state government has provided an excellent example of good governance," he said.

"Joint efforts of all are necessary to reach the people through the maximum use of technology. An officer should not do what he thinks fit for good governance, but to effectively implement consensus decisions made through teamwork," the CM asserted.

The 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' has been launched to ensure welfare schemes reach their true beneficiaries with 100 per cent saturation, he said.

During the yatra services are being provided to the beneficiaries at their doorsteps with the government reaching out to the people, the CM added.

Mistakes can be made by other officials and employees, but those in the Chief Minister's Office should not leave room for mistakes and must work with the mantra of 'zero-error', Patel asserted.

The new CMO website is packed with features such as easy navigation and access, mobile responsive pages, and easy sharing of news and press releases, while new features have been added to the updated website of SWAGAT, including an auto escalation matrix system for quick disposal and monitoring of applications, a government release said.

If citizens' queries are not resolved within the stipulated time frame, the application is automatically transferred to the higher authority, it said.

Apart from this, real time performance measurement system 2.0 and department performance alert monitoring system have been introduced to make the CM Dashboard more effective, the release said.

The real time performance measurement system 2.0 will provide constant updates to ministers and secretaries of the department on the achievements of public schemes as well as gaps and scope for special work, it said.

SWAGAT acts as a bridge between citizens and the government using technology by solving their day-to-day grievances in a quick and time-bound manner, the release said. PTI KA BNM BNM