Joint forum of trade unions call industrial strike in West Bengal on Thursday

Kolkata, Feb 11 (PTI) A statewide industrial strike has been called on Thursday in West Bengal by a joint forum of central trade unions, who have announced a general strike in the rest of the country on the day, demanding repeal of the new labour code and other issues.

The trade unions, including CITU and AITUC and UTUC, have also given the call of 'save Bengal' in the assembly poll-bound state.

The industrial strike is being supported by the Left Front and Leftist employees' federations, a CPI(M) party official said.

The joint forum of central trade unions, which has called the industrial strike in the Trinamool Congress-ruled West Bengal, said that public transportation has been kept outside the purview of the strike owing to the ongoing state school board examinations.

A group of trade unions, on January 9, announced the nationwide strike to show their "resistance to anti-worker, anti-farmer and anti-national pro-corporate policies of the central government". PTI AMR NN