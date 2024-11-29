Joint India-Lanka naval operation, 500 kg of crystal meth seized

New Delhi, Nov 29 (PTI) Around 500 kg of crystal methamphetamine narcotics were seized from two fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea in a joint operation by the navies of India and Sri Lanka.

The joint operation came after Indian Navy's long-range maritime patrol aircraft and drones carried out a surveillance mission in the critical sea lanes based on inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy, officials said.

The narcotics were seized on November 25, they added.

The two boats, along with the crew and seized narcotics, are being handed over to Sri Lankan authorities for further legal action, the Indian Navy said on Friday.

The Indian Navy's Gurugram-based Information Fusion Centre (IFC) that has emerged as a key hub in tracking movements of ships and other developments in the Indian Ocean region also provided certain details for the operation, the officials said.

"Based on information received from the Sri Lankan Navy regarding probable narcotics smuggling by Sri Lankan flagged fishing vessels in the Arabian Sea, the Indian Navy responded swiftly through a coordinated operation to intercept the boats," the Indian Navy said.

It said two boats were identified based on continuous inputs from the Sri Lankan Navy and aerial surveillance by the Indian naval aircraft.

"Subsequently, in a closely coordinated operation between the ship and the aerial assets, both boats were boarded by the ship's boarding team on November 24 and 25, leading to the seizure of approximately 500 kg of narcotics (crystal meth)," it said in a statement.

One additional Indian naval ship was also tasked to augment the force level for conduct of anti-narcotics operations.

"The operation reaffirms the close partnership and bonds developed between the two countries and navies," the Indian Navy said.

"It also symbolizes the combined resolve of both navies to address regional maritime challenges, and ensure safety and security in the Indian Ocean Region," it said. PTI MPB DV DV