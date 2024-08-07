Joint inspection of Kuki-Zo militant groups observing SoO regularly done: Manipur CM

Imphal, Aug 7 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday informed the Assembly that "monthly joint inspection of cadres" of Kuki-Zo militant groups which are observing Suspension of Operations (SoO) with Central and state government are being conducted regularly.

The SoO pact was signed by the Centre, the Manipur government and two conglomerates of Kuki militant outfits – Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People’s Front (UPF). The pact was signed in 2008 and extended periodically thereafter.

As part of the SoO pact, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) comprising representatives of central and state government agencies, the KNO and UPF was formed to oversee adherence to the ground rules.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Surjakumar Okram, Singh in a written reply said "regular monthly joint inspection of cadres or more frequent joint inspection are being done for checking the cadres and their arms and ammunition. The recent joint inspection was done on July 19 this year." Singh said that the number of militant groups divided into the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and United People's Front (UPF) is 2181 after the "reverification exercise" conducted on 2013-14.

Under KNO, there are 17 militant outfits while under UPF there are eight militant groups, Singh said, adding that "SOO was first signed in August 2008." To another query by Congress MLA K Meghachandra, the CM said "monthly stipend have been released to the bank account of the representatives of the (SoO) groups from time to time." "Amount for SoO are sent to representatives of the groups from the start but since 2022 no amount has been paid as their accounts are being verified and are to be paid individually," Singh added.

To another question raised by Congress MLA K Ranjit on how many armed village volunteers are in the state, Singh said "Several youths came out voluntarily due to frustration. Central and state forces didn't properly guard them on one or two occasions as the violence broke out suddenly." However, soon after, central forces arrived and state forces were mobilized and both were deployed at peripheral and all vulnerable areas, he said.

"No one would openly admit they are in possession of weapons. There are things which cannot be revealed too as the Home department, as a matter of policy, has confidential matters. There is no assessment (on the total number of village volunteers) due to the ongoing situation but we are appealing to the youths to surrender their weapons," Singh said.

"We are working to restore peace and normalcy and all should work for it.

Today only, around 133 people who had left their homes after violence erupted in Jiribam district had returned to their respective homes" Singh added.

More than 200 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May last year. PTI COR RG