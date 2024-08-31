Joint intelligence, security meeting held at Mamun Cantonment

Pathankot, Aug 31 (PTI) Aiming to enhance security and foster inter-agency cooperation, a joint intelligence and security meeting was held at the Mamun Cantonment here, according to an official statement issued here on Saturday.

The meeting on Friday was attended by officials from the army, police, Border Security Force and intelligence agencies.

The meeting, which lasted almost two hours, was chaired by Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat, GOC 9 Corps. Major General Vikram Sharma, GOC Gurj Division, was also present.

The aim was to review current security protocols, assess recent challenges, and strategise on future actions to effectively safeguard the region, said the statement.

During the session, participants engaged in comprehensive discussions focusing on a variety of pressing issues, including inter-agency coordination and communication. Emphasis was placed on enhancing real-time communication between the Army and other civil intelligence and law-enforcement agencies to improve response times and operational efficiency during crises.

All entities reviewed protocols for intelligence-sharing, ensuring that information critical to regional and local security is accurately and promptly exchanged ensuring timeliness and optimum response, it said.

The meeting also involved a detailed review of current crisis response strategies, with an eye on refining procedures to better address complex and evolving threats.

Recognising the importance of public trust and cooperation, both agencies discussed strategies to enhance community outreach and engage with residents to promote safety and security, it said.

"This review meeting signifies a crucial step towards fortifying our collective security efforts. By strengthening our collaboration and Inter-Agency coordination we are better equipped to respond to challenges and protect our nation and its citizens," said the statement.

The joint security review meeting concluded with a shared commitment to ongoing collaboration and continuous improvement in security practices.

All the agencies reaffirmed their dedication to working together seamlessly to address any potential threats and ensure the well-being of the public, it added. PTI CHS TIR TIR