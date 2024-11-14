Joint operations, integration in areas like electronic warfare discussed in key defence meeting

New Delhi, Nov 14 (PTI) Senior officers from the three Services, the DRDO and the industry discussed on subjects such as joint operations and integration in areas like electronic warfare and emerging technologies during a key meeting, the defence ministry said on Thursday.

The annual meeting of the Joint Electromagnetic Board (JEMB), a subcommittee of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC), was held on November 13 under the chairmanship of Air Marshal Jeetendra Mishra, Deputy Chief of Integrated Defence Staff (Operations), it said.

The meeting was attended by senior officers from the three Services, DRDO, Department of Defence Production (DDP), and the industry.

It covered multiple agenda items on joint operations and integration in areas such as electronic warfare, signature management, emerging technologies, spectrum management and human resource management, the ministry said in a statement.

The event featured the launch of the AI-enabled e-Tarang System, which will enable automated, efficient planning and management of defence spectrum, and support development of newer technologies in higher frequency bands, it said.

This unique software, developed in collaboration with Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N), will improve planning for interference-free operation of defence equipment during both wartime and peacetime.

"The Technical News Letter (TNL) 2024, published by JCES (Joint Communications and Electronics Staff)/HQ IDS, was also released during the event. This important document outlines future technologies with the potential to revolutionise modern warfare. All three Services made significant professional contributions to the development of this document," the ministry added.

The annual meeting was conducted with a singular aim, "to achieve synergy in joint electronic warfare (EW) operations among the three Services and to establish a roadmap for enhancing capabilities in spectrum warfare".

The gathering also sought to identify technology development and training priorities for the future.

Air Marshal Mishra delivered a special address, emphasising the need for integrating EW assets across the Services for effective operations.

He also lauded the successful conduct of the first joint EW exercise, held in September, which underscored the principle of 'Victory through Jointness', the statement said. PTI KND KVK KVK