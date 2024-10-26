Joint sitting of Parliament on Nov 26 to mark 75th anniversary of adoption of Constitution

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A special joint sitting of both houses of Parliament is likely to be held on November 26 to mark the 75th anniversary of the adoption of the Constitution of India, officials said on Saturday.

The joint sitting of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha is likely to be held in the Central Hall of the Samvidhan Sadan, where the Constituent Assembly adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949 and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Earlier, November 26 used to be celebrated as National Law Day. In 2015, on the 125th birth anniversary of B R Ambedkar, the government announced November 26 as Constitution Day to encourage people to follow the constitutional values. PTI SKU SKU KSS KSS