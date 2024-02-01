Joint sub-registrar, associate held for bribery in Thane

Thane, Feb 1 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a joint sub-registrar and his associate for allegedly taking bribe for the registration of two houses in Maharashtra's Thane district, an ACB official said on Thursday.

A man had submitted documents for the registration of two flats, one belonging to him and another to his wife, at the registrar's office in Kalyan town of the district.

The 53-year-old joint sub-registrar allegedly demanded Rs 15,000 each for the registration of the two flats, Thane ACB's Deputy Superintendent of Police Pramod Jadhav said.

After negotiations, the demand was brought down to Rs 12,000 and the man was asked to bring the money to the registrar's office on Wednesday.

The man then complained to the ACB.

The anti-graft agency laid a trap and caught the sub-registrar's 46-year-old associate while accepting Rs 12,000 on the former's behalf, the official said.

Both the accused were subsequently arrested and a case was registered against them under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, he added. PTI COR GK