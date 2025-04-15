Joke between friends leads to spat, ends in killing

Nagpur, Apr 15 (PTI) A joke between friends ended in the murder of a 40-year-old man in Pardi area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Navin Nagar locality on Friday evening, said a police official.

Jitendra alias Jitu Raju Jaydev (40) was visiting a friend in the area and their common friend Itwaridas Shivdas Manikpuri (35) was also present there, he said.

While joking about hiding each other's mobile phones, Manikpuri asked Jaydev to `return' his phone. Jaydev said he did not have it. A heated argument followed and Jaydev slapped Manikpuri, the official said.

Manikpuri left, telling Jaydev he would deal with him later. Some time later, as Jaydev was sitting on the footpath, Manikpuri returned with a stick and allegedly attacked him.

On being alerted, officials of the Pardi police station rushed to the spot and took Jaydev to hospital where doctors declared him dead.

Manikpuri was arrested under section 103(1) (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and further probe was on, said the official. PTI COR KRK