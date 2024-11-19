Jolt to BVA as its Dahanu candidate joins BJP on eve of Maharashtra polls

Palghar/Mumbai, Nov 19 (PTI) In a setback to the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), its Dahanu candidate Suresh Padvi joined the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and declared his support to the latter's nominee Vinod Medha, on the eve of the Maharashtra assembly elections.
The Dahanu assembly constituency is located in the coastal Palghar district.
"Instead of eating into votes, if a good candidate is elected then the development in the rural area, which has been stuck since the last five years, will be expedited. So I declared support to Vinod Medha," Padvi told reporters."I discussed the matter with BJP's district level office-bearers and joined the party today," he said.
Sitting MLA Vinod Nikole of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) is seeking his re-election from this constituency in the polls to be held on Wednesday.
The BVA, founded and led by Hitendra Thakur, had three MLAs in the outgoing state assembly.
The development took place on the day Thakur accused BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde of distributing money to voters in Palghar on the eve of the assembly polls. PTI COR PR NP