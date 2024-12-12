Jorhat-Jhanji portion of national highway to be completed by February 2025: Gadkari to Gogoi

New Delhi, Dec 12 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday assured Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi that the Jorhat-Jhanji portion of the national highway 37 in Assam will be completed by February 2025.

The assurance was given by Gadkari in response to a question posed by Gogoi in the Lok Sabha during the Question Hour.

"I had taken 10-12 meetings to discuss about this road. Due to various reasons it was delayed. Work is now going on in full swing. The Jorhat-Jhanji portion will be completed by February 2025," the minister said.

Gogoi has been pressing for completion of the construction work of the national highway, which passes through his Lok Sabha constituency Jorhat, for a long time.

The Congress leader had met Gadkari in the past and also wrote to him urging that work on the road be completed at the earliest as people have been facing lots of inconvenience due to its poor progress and "deplorable" condition.

Gogoi had also said that the construction of the highway has been delayed by several years and frequent accidents and long traffic jams have been common in this portion of the highway.

He had said work for several portions of the road has been 'ongoing' for the past several years and its condition was deplorable. "From frequent accidents to long traffic jams, this portion is affected with several issues," he had posted on 'X'. PTI ACB DV DV