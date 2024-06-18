Jose K Mani, P P Suneer, Haris Beeran elected to Rajya Sabha from Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 18 (PTI) Haris Beeran of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Jose K Mani from the Kerala Congress(M) and CPI leader P P Suneer were on Tuesday elected to the Rajya Sabha from Kerala, according to the returning officer for the polls.

While the IUML is an ally of the opposition Congress-led UDF, both Kerala Congress(M) and CPI are part of the ruling LDF in the state.

All three leaders were elected unopposed to the Upper House of the Parliament.

They were elected as the tenure of three existing Rajya Sabha members from the state is set to expire on July 1.

The three RS members whose tenure is set to end are -- Jose K Mani, Elamaram Kareem and Binoy Viswam. PTI HMP TGB HMP SS