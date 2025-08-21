Journalism will remain alive only by struggle for truth: MP CM Yadav

Bhopal, Aug 20 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav said on Wednesday the richness of journalism will remain alive only by struggle for the truth and called upon budding scribes to always be alert, active and aspire for moral values and preserve the democratic system.

Drawing on the Ramayana and Mahabharata periods, he noted communication has always played an important role in history.

Yadav was addressing the commencement of 2025-26 session of the Makhanlal Chaturvedi National Journalism University and a programme for its new students, 'Abhyudaya 2025', here.

The chief minister said, "The richness of journalism will remain alive only through struggle for the truth.

"Journalism is a form of communication and this art has been of special importance in every era. Whether it is the dialogue of Hanuman ji in the Ramayana or the Yaksha Prashna of the Mahabharata period, communication in both areas played an important role in history," he noted.

Yaksha Prashna is a key episode from the Mahabharata, where a divine being, Yaksha, poses a series of philosophical questions to Yudhishthira, the eldest of the five Pandava brothers.

The CM opined that communication and journalism have the ability to give a broad or subtle form to the impact of any event.

"In the present era and in the time to come, it is important for students, who are becoming proficient in journalism, to always remain alert, active and ready to maintain moral values, and also strive for the betterment of the democratic system through information and communication," Yadav averred.

The chief minister observed 'Abhyudaya' in the field of journalism does not mean just beginning, but a journey of continuous awareness, search for the truth and responsibility that gives a new direction to society.

He said in the field of journalism, the Makhanlal Chaturvedi Journalism University has a unique identity in the entire country.

It is a matter of pride that legendary poet and writer Makhanlal Chaturvedi was born in Babai Nagar of Madhya Pradesh and he made Khandwa his 'karmabhoomi' (place of work), the CM stated.

Speaking on the occasion, noted poet Kumar Vishwas said history has shown the younger generation has always struggled for the betterment of the country.

He said students should have clarity regarding their goals and give top priority to neutrality and honesty.

Referring to the crisis of media credibility in the era of social media, Vishwas insisted young journalists must work in the print segment for at least three years to acquire proficiency in their chosen language and hone news writing skills.

Earlier, Chief Minister Yadav unveiled a statue of Chaturvedi installed in the university campus and also planted a sapling. PTI MAS RSY