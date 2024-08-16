Journalist Amer Ali Khan, retd professor Kodandaram sworn in as MLCs

Hyderabad, Aug 16 (PTI) Senior journalist Amer Ali Khan and retired professor M Kodandaram were on Friday sworn in as MLCs in the Governor's quota by Telangana Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Kodandaram had played a key role in the Telangana statehood agitation as the head of a Joint Action Committee (JAC) of political parties and other organisations.

He is the chief of Telangana Jana Samiti (TJS) which had supported the Congress in the Legislative Assembly elections held last year.

Amer Ali Khan is a senior journalist with 'The Siasat Daily', a popular Urdu newspaper here.