Journalist challenges restraining order against publishing 'defamatory' content against Adani Enterprises

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) Journalist Paranjoy Guha Thakurta has filed an appeal in a Delhi district court against a civil court's order restraining him from publishing or circulating allegedly unverified and defamatory content against Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL).

Speaking to PTI, Thakurta said that an appeal had been filed against the September 6 order.

"The matter is likely to be heard tomorrow (Wednesday)," a person familiar with the case said.

Earlier, a civil judge, while hearing a defamation suit filed by AEL, also directed the defendants to take down contentious material already published on various platforms, including websites, articles, and social media posts, within a stipulated period.

The defendants in the case are Thakurta, Ravi Nair, Abir Dasgupta, Ayaskanta Das, Ayush Joshi, Bob Brown Foundation, Dreamscape Network International Private Limited, Getup Limited, Domain Directors Private Limited trading as Instra and John Doe parties. PTI MNR RT RT