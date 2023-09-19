Journalist claims he was attacked by unidentified persons

Nagpur, Sep 19 (PTI) A city-based journalist on Tuesday claimed that he was attacked by unidentified persons.

Advertisment

Krishna Maske, a freelancer who also runs a YouTube channel, said in his complaint to the police that he was attacked by three men in Omkar Nagar area on Monday night.

It could be the fall-out of his recent reporting about alleged irregularities in the camps organized under the government's `Shasan Aaplya Dari' (government at your doorstep) program, he claimed.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Vijaykant Sagar said police were checking the CCTV footage of the area. No First Information Report (FIR) has been registered yet. PTI CLS COR KRK