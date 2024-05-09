Journalist commits suicide in Noida, was battling depression

Noida, May 9 (PTI) A 40-year-old journalist working at a news channel here has died of suicide after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance, police officials said on Thursday.

Advertisment

Umakant Rahi worked as video editor with the channel and was battling depression, the police said, citing information received from his wife.

The journalist, who hailed from Aurangabad district in Bihar, lived in the Bisrakh area of Noida Extension with his family, a police spokesperson said.

"We received a memo from a private hospital that Rahi was admitted to the hospital on May 7 after he consumed a poisonous substance. He died during treatment on May 8," the police spokesperson said.

"Information was received from his wife that he used to work as a video editor in Sector 16A, Noida. He had been a patient of depression and was mentally disturbed," the official said.

The police said further legal proceedings in the case are being carried out. PTI KIS NB