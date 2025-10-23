Journalist LN Singh critically injured in attack in Prayagraj

Prayagraj (UP): A journalist was critically injured after unidentified assailants attacked him near Harsh Hotel under the Civil Lines police station area here late Thursday evening, police said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (ADCP) Pushkar Verma told PTI that efforts are underway to identify the attackers through CCTV footage, and police teams have been deployed to trace and arrest them.

The journalist, identified as LN Singh, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at Swaroop Rani Hospital, where his condition is stated to be critical, the officer added.