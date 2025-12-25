Journalist found dead in her house in Mizoram

Aizawl, Dec 25 (PTI) A journalist was found dead in her house in Aizawl on Thursday, police said.

Ezrela Dalidia Fanai, 41, was a freelance journalist who had worked with several national media houses over the years.

She lived alone in the house after her mother passed away in July, police said.

Although she answered phone calls till Wednesday morning, she did not respond to the youths of a local church, who organised a Christmas Carol at her premises on Wednesday night, they said.

When her relatives failed to reach her over the phone on Thursday morning, they, along with locals, broke into the house and found her lying dead on the floor, police said.

Her colleagues and relatives said that she was suffering from depression following the death of her mother.

Alcohol bottles were found near her body, locals claimed. PTI CORR SOM