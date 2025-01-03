Journalist found murdered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur, Jan 3 (PTI) A 33-year-old journalist who had gone missing two days ago was found murdered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Friday, police said.

The body of Mukesh Chandrakar was recovered from a septic tank on the property belonging to contractor Suresh Chandrakar at Chattanpara Basti in Bijapur town, said a senior police official.

Mukesh, a TV journalist, also posted content on `Bastar Junction' channel on YouTube.

He had gone missing on the evening of January 1, and his elder brother Yukesh Chandrakar had lodged a complaint the next day, the official said.

Based on technical analysis of Mukesh's mobile number, police found that he was present on the contractor's premises, following which a search was conducted and the body was found.

A murder case was registered and some suspects have been detained for questioning, the official added.

Some local journalists said that Mukesh Chandrakar had done some stories on irregularities in road construction contracts in the area.

Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said the culprits will be arrested at the earliest.

"The news of the murder of Bijapur's young and dedicated journalist Mukesh Chandrakar ji is very sad and heartbreaking. Mukesh ji's demise is an irreparable loss for journalism and society," Sai wrote on X.

"The culprit will not be spared under any circumstances. I have given instructions to arrest the criminals as soon as possible and ensure the harshest punishment for them," the CM added. PTI COR KRK