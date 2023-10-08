Journalist killed in road accident in Palakkad in Kerala

Palakkad (Kerala), Oct 7 (PTI) Senior journalist G Prabhakaran was killed in a road accident in Palakkad in Kerala on Saturday, police said.

He was 70.

Prabhakaran, who was previously with The Hindu, was currently associated with The Times of India in Palakkad.

Police said the accident took place around 8.30 pm.

An unidentified vehicle hit him near the railway station here and allegedly sped away, police said.

The investigation is on to identify the vehicle, police said.

Prabhakaran was immediately taken to a nearby hospital where he died, police added.