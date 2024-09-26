Journalist moves SC to quash FIR against him for report on 'caste dynamics' in UP

New Delhi, Sep 26 (PTI) A journalist has approached the Supreme Court seeking quashing of an FIR registered against him in Uttar Pradesh for publishing a news report on the "caste dynamics of the general administration" in the state.

The petitioner has alleged that registration of an FIR against him was a clear attempt to "misuse" the law enforcement machinery of the state to "silence his voice" and it should be quashed to prevent any further harassment.

The plea by Abhishek Upadhyay claimed that after he did a story titled 'Yadav Raj versus Thakur Raj', he was named in an FIR registered at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow on September 20.

It said the FIR was filed under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) sections 353 (2) (statements conducing to public mischief), 197(1)(C) (publishing imputations or assertions prejudicial to national integration), 356(2) (punishment for defamation) and 302 (uttering words etc. with deliberate intention to wound religious feelings of a person) and under the provisions of the Information Technology (IT) Act. The plea, filed through advocate Anoop Prakash Awasthi, said the story, even taken on its face value, did not disclose the commission of any offence.

It said, "The reason for approaching this court is the threat of legal action by the official 'X' handle of UP Police and the petitioner is not aware as to how many other FIRs are filed against him on the issue in the State of Uttar Pradesh or anywhere else".