Journalist refers to Amaravati as 'capital of prostitutes', NCW seeks legal action

New Delhi, Jun 10 (PTI) The National Commission for Women has sought strict legal action against a journalist for referring to Amaravati as a "capital of prostitutes." Taking suo motu cognizance of media reports on the alleged remarks, the NCW said it strongly condemns such unacceptable and inciting statements in public discourse.

"Referring to Amaravati as a 'capital of prostitutes' is an outrageous insult to women farmers. NCW strongly condemns such unacceptable and inciting statements in public discourse," the women's body said in a post.

Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has written a letter to the Andhra Pradesh DGP, directing him to take a swift and time-bound investigation.

A detailed action taken report has been sought from the concerned authorities within three days, the post said. PTI UZM UZM VN VN